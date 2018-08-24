0 Former Tennessee police officer accused of sexually assaulting teen

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A former Tennessee police officer has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

According to the arrest affidavit, Frank Gaiters, 47, is the stepfather of the child and the assault took place at the family residence in June.

Gaiters is a former Metro Nashville police officer, according to WZTV.

The report states on the date of the alleged assault, the girl's mother was at work and the girl was sleeping in her bedroom. Gaiters allegedly came into the room and stroked her hair with his hand at first, leaving the room.

He then returned a short time later and rubbed his hand on her stomach then trailed his hand down to her private area, touching her on top of her clothes in a sexual manner.

Gaiters also allegedly whispered in her ear intimately, asking if she was uncomfortable, to which she nodded yes.

Gaiters stopped the act but told the girl not to tell her mother and he would never do it again.

The girl did tell her mother two days later and when confronted, Gaiters admitted he was at fault and believed something was wrong with him and he believed he needed to see a pastor.

Gaiters was arrested for sexual battery and is being held on $100,000 bond. He was previously employed by the Metro Police Department but was terminated in 2003.

