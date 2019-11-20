Former Tennessee Senator John Ford files petition for General Sessions Court Clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - John Ford has filed a petition for General Session Court Clerk.
Ford made this announcement Monday. He held that title decades ago.
Ford's spokesperson said he was born to serve the constituents of Shelby County, and he is excited about running for office.
Ford is a former member of the Tennessee State Senate.
