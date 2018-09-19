Former Tennessee teacher jailed for alleged sexual battery of teen girl

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - A former teacher has been jailed for alleged inappropriate contact with a teenage girl.
RELATED: Former teacher jailed in Montgomery County for alleged sexual battery of teen girl
Clarksville Police said Arthur Mulkey, 74, had the inappropriate contact with a girl under the age of 18. Following an investigation, police presented the case to a Grand Jury.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Driver identified after being shot by MPD during traffic stop in South Memphis
- Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology shuts down across the Mid-South
- Social media posts prompt additional law enforcement at local high school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Mulkey was indicted on four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure. He was arrested on Monday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on $30,000 bond.
FOX13's Nashville affiliate has reached out to Clarksville-Montgomery County School for more information.
We will update relevant information here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}