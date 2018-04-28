Former Tiger Anthony Miller drafted by the Chicago Bears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Memphis Tiger great Anthony Miller has been drafted by the Chicago Bears.
With the #51 pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, we select… Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 28, 2018
Welcome to Chicago, Anthony! 🐻⬇️ #BearsDraft pic.twitter.com/0HdbybtDig
Miller was the 51st pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Miller caught 92 passes for 1,407 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Tigers last season.
Everyone at the FOX13 family would like to congratulate Miller for being drafted!
From a Tiger to a Bear. Congrats @AnthonyMiller_3!! #TigerFam. pic.twitter.com/pKwBGCYctA— Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) April 28, 2018
