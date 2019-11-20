0 Former TN Correctional Officer admits to concealing inmate assault

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. - A Former Tennessee Correctional Officer pleads guilty following assault of an inmate, according to a media release.

Cadie McAlister, 21, admitted that on Feb. 1 2019 she and other correctional officers at Northwest County Correctional Complex went to the cell of an inmate, R.T., in the mental health unit.

McAlister stood in the doorway while other officers entered the cell. McAlister said she heard someone ask for the surveillance camera to be covered up and then saw an officer cover the camera with his hand.

Once cameras were covered, McAlister said she saw an officer repeatedly hit the inmate. McAlister said she was asked to go get paper towels. When she brought back the towels an officer wet them, and put the wet paper towels over the camera.

McAlister's job was to keep the logbook in the mental health unit updated during her shift. She failed to document any of these events that took place on Feb. 1 2019.

McAlister admitted to knowing of a federal felony, failing to notify authorities and concealing the felony., according to the release.

The maximum sentence faced is three years in prison.

She is one of four former Tennessee Correctional Officers who have entered guilty pleas regarding this inmate assault.

Nathanial Griffin, Tanner Penwell and Carl Spurling Jr. have also entered guilty pleas.

