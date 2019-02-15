Former treasurer charged with stealing nearly $10,000 from Memphis Boy Scouts troop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former treasurer for a Memphis Boy Scouts troop is accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from the troop’s bank account.
Police said Nicheryl Akins, 46, is the former treasurer of Boy Scouts of America Troop #57 in Memphis.
The troop’s representative, Philip Conner, told police Akins had stolen thousands of dollars from the troop’s bank account.
During an audit, Conner said he found “unauthorized transactions and unauthorized cash withdrawals” made using a Visa check card issued from Troop #57’s Regions Bank account in Akins’ name.
According to investigators, these transactions dated back to September 2014. Conner told police their policy was that no check cards were to be issued to the account and all transactions were to be made with checks.
Investigators confirmed Troop #57’s checking account was used to pay Akins’ MLGW bill in 2017.
Police said the total amount of money stolen by Akins was $9,928.09.
Akins was arrested and is facing charges of theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.
