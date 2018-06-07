0 Former Trezevant football coach fired from SCS after grading scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Trezevant football coach Teli White has officially lost his job at SCS.

Today, the school board rejected his appeal, and voted to uphold his termination.

Teli White was in a suit Wednesday evening. His goal though, is to get back in a tracksuit and on to the sideline of a football field again.

His lawyer, Darrell O’Neal, outlined an argument Wednesday to the SCS Board to try and get White’s firing overturned, and his job re-instated.

“There is no policy that allows school district to discipline somebody twice for the same conduct,” said O’Neal.

Teli White is the former two-time state champion coach at Trezevant.

Since November of 20-16, he’s been suspended and later fired for what the district calls ‘misconduct and neglect of duty.’ It boils down to student’s grades being changed.

The lawyers for White and the district went back and forth on the topic.

“Mr. White further admits that these transcripts that were on his computer, that he did not reveal, had on them his hand writing of which grades were being noted to be changed,” said the attorney representing the district.

“The record show that their investigator, that they hired, found no evidence that Teli White changed any grades,” said O’Neal, citing that many of the allegations against White are based on circumstantial evidence.

White’s lawyer said the coach should be reinstated because having transcripts on a computer is not a crime. He also argued that a teacher cannot face the same charges twice. And finally he said there is no evidence White was the one who changed grades.

The lawyer for the district said White admitted he monitored grades and saw them changed but did not report them to the district. He argued to the board that White had "obligation to disclose the information, and instead covered it up."

He said the school board was not engaging in ‘double jeopardy’ because there was new evidence that led to termination in 2018, from the time White was suspended in 2016.

In the end the board voted to deny White’s appeal, seven to one, Mike Kernan was the only board member opposed.

“I don’t think there was enough proof for the nuclear option of termination,” he said.

Many in attendance showed their support for Coach White. Like former student Jamal Jones.

“The man should have his job. This dude is a man of honor,” said Jones, who graduated from Trezevant in 2015 and is currently playing football at Arkansas State.

“They know the truth man. My former players, my former parents. They know the truth man. I was over there for one reason, to help those children,” said White.

The fight is not over yet though. White and his lawyer said they plan to appeal.

“The way the statute reads as you have the right to go to Chancery Court, so we will appeal in Chancery Court,” said O’Neal.

Teli White’s teams were known for battling on the field. The former coach plans to continue his fight in court, and said he’s confident he will coach again.

