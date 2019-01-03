  • Former UofM basketball player turns himself in after accusations of attacking girlfriend

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A former University of Memphis basketball player has been arrested by Shelby County deputies after he was accused of attacking his girlfriend. 

    Jimario Rivers, 22, turned himself in to deputies after being accused of attacking his girlfriend at Sprouts on Highway 64, according to SCSO. 

    Officials did not specify when the alleged incident took place, and no other information regarding the incident was provided. 

    Deputies had been searching for the former Memphis Tiger, and Rivers will be facing possible charges of aggravated assault when located. 

    Rivers played two seasons for Memphis as a JUCO transfer from Southwest Tennessee. 

    The Clarksville native averaged 6.9 points per game and just over three rebounds per game as a senior in the 2017-18 season. 

