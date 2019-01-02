SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A former University of Memphis basketball player is wanted by Shelby County deputies after he was accused of attacking his girlfriend.
Jimario Rivers, 22, is accused of attacking his girlfriend at Sprouts on Highway 64, according to SCSO.
Officials did not specify when the alleged incident took place, and no other information regarding the incident was provided.
Deputies are searching for the former Memphis Tiger, and Rivers will be facing possible charges of aggravated assault when located.
Rivers played two seasons for Memphis as a JUCO transfer from Southwest Tennessee.
The Clarksville native averaged 6.9 points per game and just over three rebounds per game as a senior in the 2017-18 season.
