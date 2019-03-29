MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former standout basketball player for the University of Memphis has been arrested on drug and weapon charges.
Andre Allen, who was on the Tigers’ roster when they made the Final Four in 2008, was arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges.
According to court documents, Allen was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday on the following charges: possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In 2014, police arrested Allen on similar charges after investigators believed he was selling drugs out of the trunk of his car.
Before the Final Four in 2008, Allen was suspended from the team because he failed a drug test.
He averaged 4.2 points and 2.7 assists per game in his collegiate career in Memphis.
The circumstances surrounding his arrest Thursday are still unclear.
