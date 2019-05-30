  • Former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi dies at 81

    Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran of Mississippi has died.

    A press release from Cindy Hyde-Smith explains Senator Cochran represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years.

    He passed away early Thursday morning in Oxford, Mississippi.

    Cochran was 81 years old.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.

