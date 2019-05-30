Former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi dies at 81

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran of Mississippi has died.
A press release from Cindy Hyde-Smith explains Senator Cochran represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years.
He passed away early Thursday morning in Oxford, Mississippi.
Cochran was 81 years old.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
