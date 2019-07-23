0 Former Vatterott culinary students using Memphis college to pursue careers after sudden closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With only a couple of semesters under her belt, Shannell Henry is already working as a lead chef at a Downtown Memphis hotel.

But more than six months ago, Henry didn’t see this happening.

“(The school) was closed, and they just left a note on the door saying it was closed,” she said.

Henry was one of the hundreds of students who were displaced when Vatterott Career College closed without notice and without any communication with its students in December 2018.

She had just finished her first semester at Vatterott’s L’Ecole culinary school and she was also pregnant.

“It was stressful. I had just had a baby, so I didn’t know,” said Henry. “So, when Southwest (Tennessee Community College) said I could finish here, I was really happy to see that opportunity.”

Southwest Tennessee Community College was one of the schools that stepped in to help students last December.

Now months later, Henry is one of 25 former Vatterott students who applied and enrolled at Southwest.

The admission office said nine of those students are pursuing hospitality management.

“There are so many new restaurants opening up on a daily basis that there’s a shortage of well-qualified cooks,” said Chef Steven Leak, culinary program coordinator at SWTCC.

Henry said she's grateful for a second chance to continue pursuing her career.

“I love the experience. We’re learning about menus, how to market your food and price,” she said.

Leak said they’re working with more former L’Ecole students to get them enrolled at SWTCC.

