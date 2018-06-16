Former VP Joe Biden in Memphis to promote new book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Memphis Friday promoting his new book.
Biden was in Memphis as part of his “American Promise Tour” promoting the new book titled, Promise Me Dad.
FOX13’s Kristin Leigh was there to talk to people about what brought them out.
“I just admire his policy, and he truly is just old-school statesman,” said Jessica Watkins, who made the 90-mile drive from Oxford, Miss.
Biden talked about his new book, in addition to his role in the civil rights movement with Terri Edwards, the president of the National Civil Rights Museum and tonight’s moderator.
Biden also described the challenges he faced at work in the White House and at home while his son was dying of brain cancer.
The former VP hasn’t shut down the possibility of running against President Donald Trump in 2020, and his supporters are all for a presidential bid.
Watkins said he is a principled man even conservatives can respect.
“I think there will be possibly older Republicans here and conservatives who are interested in him as a person,” Watkins said.
This was the final stop of Biden’s tour.
