Former Whitehaven football star charged with sexual battery by an authority figure

A Shelby County Schools teacher and former Whitehaven star running back was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery and Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure.
According to the arrest affidavit, Mark Dodson, who starred at Whitehaven high school before playing college football at Ole Miss and Murray State, was in his car with a 13-year-old girl when the victim's mother found them together.
Dodson was smoking marijuana, however, he said he did not give it to the teen, according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim's mother called police. Two days later, Dodson went to a Memphis police station to 'clear his name.'
The alleged victim detailed two incidents where she was sexually harassed or assaulted by Dodson, court records said.
Dodson allegedly exposed himself to the victim and then rubbed her thigh area. He also asked her to perform a sexual act, but she refused, according to arresting documents.
In December of 2017, Dodson, who is a Special Education teacher and coach at Havenview Middle School, also allegedly touched the victim sexually in a classroom.
The coach admitted to police that he smoked weed and sat with the victim. However, he denied ever touching her.
FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Schools to find out if he is still employed as a teacher and if they were aware of his arrest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
