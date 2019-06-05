Former workers arrested for embezzling nearly $1 million from Mississippi community college

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Two former Coahoma County Community College workers have been arrested after being indicted for embezzlement and conspiracy, according to court documents.
According to reports, Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal are accused of embezzling nearly $1 million over a 4-year-span.
Documents state Jefferson and Neal are accused of making personal purchases worth more than $750,000 using credit cards and checks belonging to Coahoma Community College from January 2013 to September 2017.
Neal was also indicted for defrauding a government organization by making false representations.
Jefferson and Neal allegedly purchased gift cards, shoes, watches, a chandelier and many other items with public funds.
According to court documents, the suspects were caught when a college official found out about Jefferson and Neal’s scheme because they forgot to conceal the record of a purchase.
If the suspects are convicted, Jefferson faces up to 25 years in prison $25,000 in fines and Neal faces 30 years and $35,000 in fines.
Court documents state Allen and Jefferson also may have to pay the full-owed amount of money on demand.
Shad White, Mississippi’s auditor, released a statement about the suspects’ arrests:
“Taxpayers, students and an entire community lost the benefit of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” White said. “We need to send the signal around the state that this kind of a loss is not acceptable, and perpetrators will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
