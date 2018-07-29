Former WWE Star, Brian Christopher Lawler, listed in critical condition at Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The son of famed Memphis wrestler Jerry Lawler is listed in critical condition at Regional One after an incident at the Hardeman County jail.
TMZ reports Brian Christopher Lawler tried to hanged himself Saturday night, and he's now on life support.
Media Relations for Regional One Health says Brian Christopher Lawler is in critical condition.
Brian Christopher was arrested earlier this month for DUI after leading police on a chase, according to TMZ.
During his WWE days, Lawler teamed up with Scotty 2 Hotty and the two became extremely popular.
FOX13 has reached out to the Hardeman County Sheriff for a statement.
This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated once additional information is available.
