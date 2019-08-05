0 Former youth coach in Memphis convicted for trying to have sex with 12-year-old girl and her mother

A former youth basketball coach in Memphis has been convicted after attempting to have sex with an undercover deputy pretending to be a 12-year-old girl and her mother.

Investigators said Michael Willins, 40, was found guilty of traveling with the purpose of having sex with a minor and attempting to entice a minor to engage in a sex act.

ORIGINAL STORY: Memphis youth baseball coach charged with trying to have sex with 12-year-old

While making plans to have sex with the mother and child (which turned out to be an undercover officer) he asked for nudes from the hypothetical minor.

Officials said the jury returned the verdict after deliberating for less than an hour.

"This defendant not only had the desire to sexually abuse a child, but he also demonstrated his willingness to act on that depravity by driving three hours to follow through with his perverse plan," said U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland.

Testimonies revealed an undercover officer responded to a Craigslist ad that claimed to be "looking for a really taboo female."

Willins and the officer exchanged email messages. During the conversation, Willins expressed interest in having sex with the mother and the child.

Officers said Willins left his job on October 13, 2016, filed a prescription for one Cialis pill, then drove to an apartment complex in Conway, Arkansas.

Willins met with the undercover deputy at the Arkansas home.

Investigators found condoms and a strap-on sex toy in Willins car. He discussed using the items with the hypothetical child via email.

Here's a statement from the Department of Justice concerning his prison time –

"The statutory penalty for enticement of a minor is not less than 10 years imprisonment with a possibility of up to life imprisonment. The statutory penalty for travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct is not more than 30 years imprisonment. Both offenses of conviction include a penalty of not more than a $250,000 fine and not less than five years of supervised release."

