TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A former Tipton County youth pastor is facing new charges of sexual assault after being indicted Thursday.
Ronnie Gorton, 40, was first indicted back in March.
The latest indictment includes 44 more charges regarding sexual misconduct.
FOX13 obtained the new indictment against Gorton.
The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate and interview new victims.
The newest indictment alleges Gorton had a sexual relationship with a minor, who was just 12 years old at the time.
The sexual contact occurred from 2014 until at least 2016, according to those documents.
Gorton is facing nearly 20 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual battery by an authority figure.
He previously faced 47 counts on similar charges in March pertaining to two other victims.
The investigation may still be ongoing.
Gorton’s attorney sent a statement to FOX13 regarding the new indictment:
Mr. Gorton maintains his innocence in all three of the indictments against him. We are focused on preparing for trial in an effort to clear him of each and every one of these false accusations.
