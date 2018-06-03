Forrest City and St. Francis county report extensive damage after overnight storm

The St. Francis Sheriff’s Office is reporting extensive damage across the county.
They confirm electrical lined are down and crews are dealing with trees falling on homes.
At least one person was taken to the hospital, but their condition has not been released.
Many of the roads in Forrest City are completely blocked by large trees and downed power lines.
At least one hangar was lost at the Regional Airport in Colt.
Around 2am Sunday morning, a St. Francis county judges issued a verbal state of emergency.
St. Francis County Emergency Management and local fire departments are out helping to clear roads and assess damage.
The non-emergency phones are out at the Sheriff’s office but 9-1-1 is still operational.
In Forrest City, the fire chief is encouraging city residents to stay off the streets until they get power lines repaired.
Mayor Bryant has opened the Forrest City Civic center for use as emergency shelter for those affected by the storm damage and those with medical conditions who need electricity for they medical equipment.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}