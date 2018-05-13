Forrest City police officer caught in crossfire laid to rest

FORREST CITY, Ark. - Sunday afternoon, friends, colleagues and family of Officer Oliver Johnson of the Forrest City Police Department to rest.
Johnson was killed while playing with his daughter inside his West Memphis home on April 28.
According to Johnson’s family, he was just beginning his career in law enforcement. The Forrest City officer was in discussions to join either the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office or the West Memphis Police Department.
Two men, Demarcus Parker, and George Henderson were arrested for the shooting.
“Not only does this community mourn, but when a police officer loses his life, the entire community mourns,” said Bobby May, St. Francis County Sheriff.
Officers and deputies from across the region made their way to West Memphis, then Marion, Ar., for the burial.
