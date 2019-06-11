  • Forrest Goodman, radio host for Memphis Tigers athletics, has died

    Updated:

    Forrest Goodman – a staple in the Memphis sports radio industry – has died.

    No information was immediately released about the details surrounding his death.  

    For many, Goodman’s name was synonymous with University of Memphis athletics. He worked for nearly 20 years as the pre and postgame host for Tigers basketball and football games.

    Goodman also hosted the coaches shows with Penny Hardaway and Mike Norvell. The UofM football coach reacted to the news on Twitter.

    John Calipari also remembered his time with Forrest Goodman during his tenure as the University of Memphis men’s basketball coach.

    In addition to his worth with Tigers’ athletics, Goodman worked as the Program Director at 600 WREC. He co-hosted Memphis Morning News with Tim Van Horn.
     

