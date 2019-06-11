Forrest Goodman, radio host for Memphis Tigers athletics, has died

Forrest Goodman – a staple in the Memphis sports radio industry – has died.
No information was immediately released about the details surrounding his death.
For many, Goodman’s name was synonymous with University of Memphis athletics. He worked for nearly 20 years as the pre and postgame host for Tigers basketball and football games.
Goodman also hosted the coaches shows with Penny Hardaway and Mike Norvell. The UofM football coach reacted to the news on Twitter.
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Forrest Goodman. A wonderful man and friend of all Tiger Athletics. We had great times together on the coaches radio show and he will be missed by so many.— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) June 11, 2019
John Calipari also remembered his time with Forrest Goodman during his tenure as the University of Memphis men’s basketball coach.
Forrest Goodman, who worked on our radio show in Memphis, passed away last night. He was a class act and really talented. Great guy. Will be praying for him and family.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 11, 2019
In addition to his worth with Tigers’ athletics, Goodman worked as the Program Director at 600 WREC. He co-hosted Memphis Morning News with Tim Van Horn.
My dear friend and amazing broadcaster @forrestgoodman the “voice of the tigers 🐅” past away last night. I will let you know how you can help the family very soon. Please keep his wife and daughter in your prayers. Forrest we love you and will see you in heaven my friend. pic.twitter.com/D4VjAP8tR5— Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) June 11, 2019
