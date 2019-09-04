Foul odor leads to discovery of body in closet, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department was called after a man made a gruesome discovery.
According to the arrest affidavit, the police were called to the 300 block of Lema Place.
The arrest affidavit said a man went over to the house to check on a bad odor, and when he found the source of the smell, it was a decomposed body.
Police identified the body as Stephen Carter.
Carter died of multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head.
According to the arrest affidavit, Fullilove was the last person with the victim before he was murdered.
She admitted to the stabbing, police said.
T'keyah Fullilove was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse
