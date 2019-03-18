MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People across the Memphis area are morning the death of a prominent member of the community.
President and Founder of the M.J. Edwards Funeral Home died on Friday. He was born October 23, 1926, in Greenwood, Mississippi. Edwards leaves behind two children and his wife.
The funeral home issued a statement saying Edwards passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on March 15. It's unclear what caused his death at this time.
According to the press release, the funeral for Edwards will be March 22 at 11 a.m. at New Salem M.B. Church at 2237 S. Parkway.
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home is one of the largest funeral homes serving the African-American community in the Mid-South.
The funeral home has three locations across Memphis in Orange Mound, Whitehaven, and Raleigh.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Stray bullet hits 2-year-old girl playing in backyard, authorities say
- Juvenile suspect charged with First Degree Murder following double shooting, police say
- Manziel signs with new Alliance league, will join Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}