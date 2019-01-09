0 Four African-American women serving Memphis City Council for the first time ever

For the first time in the city's history, there are now four African-American women serving on council.

City leaders told FOX13 it's an example of the city making progress.

Gerre Foster was the last of three Memphis city-council members sworn this week. She's now one of four African American women serving on council.

Memphis City Council filled three vacant seats this week after weeks of controversy stemming from people becoming upset with the appoint process, especially surrounding the District one seat.

Rhonda Logan was the last person standing in December, but she didn't get the majority vote so she as no longer in the running.

Some blamed it on race and gender.

Sherman Greer filed that seat. Cheyenne Johnson was also appointed Tuesday night.

"We bring a different level of experience all of us to the table that I think will benefit the community," said Gerre Currie.

Currie told FOX13 she plans to work on public safety initiatives once she gets started.

This is the first time since 1972 the council doesn't include anyone in the Ford family according to the Commercial Appeal.

Edmund Ford Jr. resigned last year after becoming a Shelby County Commissioner.

"I have great admiration and respect for the Fords and Edmund Ford Sr. has already told me that he is going to run and that's his proactive... I think he's done a great job, it's just a seat change - it's my time," Currie said.

This is also the first time the council has a supermajority. Eight black members now make up the council.

"I was so excited to know that now we're seeing representation in our community that looks like the demographics of Memphis, we're not there yet but we're getting there," said Patrice Robinson with Memphis City Council.

Memphis City Council is now made up of 13 members.

