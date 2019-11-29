Four critically injured in single-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people are critically injured following a crash near the highway in North Memphis.
Memphis police responded to a single-car crash near I-40 westbound near Warford Street.
The vehicle was overturned, according to police.
Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
