  • Four critically injured in single-car crash

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people are critically injured following a crash near the highway in North Memphis.

    Memphis police responded to a single-car crash near I-40 westbound near Warford Street.

    The vehicle was overturned, according to police.

    Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

