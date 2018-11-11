0 Four dead after three shootings within three miles of each other in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis men are dead, another in critical condition after two fatal shooting happened less than a mile away from each other.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 Saturday evening. Police were called to the 600 block of Baltic in Binghampton.

Officers say two men were seen arguing before multiple shots were heard in the area.

The man shooting victim has been pronounced dead.

No arrested have been made at this time.

The second shooting call happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Tutwiler.

Investigators found two victims on the scene. One man was dead, the other was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

MPD also responded to a murder-suicide Saturday morning.

Police were flagged down for a wellness check in the 3300 block of Guernsey.

Officers found a dead man and woman inside the home.

Investigators told FOX13 this was a murder-suicide. The man shot the woman, then he shot himself.

FOX13 is working to confirm if the shootings are related to each other. If you have any information on these cases, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

