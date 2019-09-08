  • Four injured in crash in northeast Shelby County, deputies say

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Four people were injured in a crash in northeast Shelby County.

    It happened around 2:30 Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Rosemark Road and Millington Arlington Road.

    According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, one person is in critical condition, the other three are stable.

    All four victims were taken to Regional One.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

