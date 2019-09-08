Four injured in crash in northeast Shelby County, deputies say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Four people were injured in a crash in northeast Shelby County.
It happened around 2:30 Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Rosemark Road and Millington Arlington Road.
According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, one person is in critical condition, the other three are stable.
All four victims were taken to Regional One.
SCSO is on the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Rosemark Rd & Millington Arlington Rd. Four people, three stable and one in critical condition, have been transported to Regional One. The cause of the crash is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bfNLGZG0tw— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 8, 2019
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. FOX13 will bring you the very latest both on-air and online when new information becomes available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}