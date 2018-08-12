  • Four juveniles, one adult transported to hospital following crash on Summer Ave

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a nasty accident Sunday afternoon on a popular road in Memphis. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 3300 block of Summer Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a two-car crash. When officers arrived they noticed one of the vehicles was turned upside down. 

    According to MPD, four juveniles and one adult have been transported to the hospital following this crash. Two juveniles are listed in critical condition.

    We are working to learn the age of those juveniles who are fighting to stay alive. 

    All other victims involved in the crash are in non-critical condition, per police. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more info. Stay with us for the very latest. 

