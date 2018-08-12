Four juveniles, one adult transported to hospital following crash on Summer Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a nasty accident Sunday afternoon on a popular road in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 3300 block of Summer Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a two-car crash. When officers arrived they noticed one of the vehicles was turned upside down.
According to MPD, four juveniles and one adult have been transported to the hospital following this crash. Two juveniles are listed in critical condition.
Tillman Station officers are working a two car crash at 3305 Summer Avenue. Preliminary: four juveniles and one adult has been transported to the hospital. Two juveniles are listed in critical condition. All other victims are non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 12, 2018
We are working to learn the age of those juveniles who are fighting to stay alive.
All other victims involved in the crash are in non-critical condition, per police.
