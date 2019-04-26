Four kids left at home alone with loaded gun and drugs, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four kids were left home alone with drugs and a loaded gun inside the house, the oldest child was only a 7-year-old.
Both parents have been charged.
Dana and Tori Flowers are charged with child abuse and possession of drugs.
Deputies said the kids were found inside a home on Plover Dr. in Northaven.
The children told officers they had not seen their parents since Wednesday.
When their father arrived on the scene, he said he left in the middle of the night to find his wife. His wife said she spent the night at the casinos in Tunica for her birthday.
SCSO found ecstasy and weed inside the home. A loaded gun was also on the couch where the children could reach.
The children are with another family member.
Dana and Tori Flowers have been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse and neglect.
Tori Flowers has a $20,000 bond. Dana Flowers has a $15,000 bond.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}