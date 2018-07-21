0 Four Memphis children found after being missing for over 8 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE AS OF 6:10 P.M.

The children have been found, according to MPD. How or where they were found is unknown at this time. We are working with MPD to learn more info.

The children have been located. Thank you Memphis! https://t.co/nHQSg6EywE — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 21, 2018

A Memphis mother needs your help searching for her four missing children, according to MPD.

Police told FOX13 the mother woke-up Saturday morning to find all four of her children were gone. Investigators say each child left home Friday night.

The first missing child is Ci’la Champian.

Ci’la is 11-years-old, 5’0” and weighs 95lbs. She has dark complexion and short black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing red pants with a green shirt and two afro puffs.

10-year-old Ja’ceare’ya Nichols is also missing. She’s 4’8” and weighs 80lbs. Ja’ceare’ya has dark complexion with short black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with white and pink sneakers.

Ja’niya Nichols is a 9-year-old, she’s 4’3” and weighs 65lbs. Ja’niya was last seen wearing black pants with a black and blue shirt.

Corey Nichols is also missing. Corey is an 8-year-old that’s 4’3” and weighs 65lbs. He was last seen wearing a yellow jersey, black pants with black and gray sneakers.

MPD told FOX13 Ci’la, Corey and Ja’cere’ya are on medication. They took their medicine last night, but they need it today.

The children were reported missing at 10:10 Saturday morning.

Officers say they were last seen in the 1700 block of Gowan in Frayser.

If you’ve seen any of the missing children, please call MPD immediately at 901-545-2677.

