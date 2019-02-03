0 Four Memphis high schools banned from playing basketball after fights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four Memphis schools are banned from playing basketball in the postseason after a number of fights on the court.

Viral videos showed three fights at Memphis-area basketball games.

The fights happened at the Sheffield/Overton girls' basketball game, the Fairley/Westwood boys' game, and the Wooddale/Melrose boys' game.

Once the TSSAA found out, they sent the following letters to the school principals on Friday.

As punishment, the boys' teams can finish out this season - but they are banned from postseason play and can't play the entire 2019-2020 school year.

"I feel like if it was any other school, outside of Memphis, those kids would not be punished. They would not be banned," said Melrose senior Aaliyah Brown who witnessed one of the fights.

"Everything started when the crowd ran out in to the stands and started throwing punches," Brown said.

According to TSSAA reports, fans - including parents cleared the stands and began brawling after altercations on the court.

A parent from Westwood told us how she feels about the situation. Misty Mims said, "I believe it wasn't the fault of the players."

Mim's son Jailon Minor was playing for West wood when the brawl broke out.

"It was mainly adults. A lot of them were upset about the game. A lot of the kids that were involved in the fights didn't go to Fairley or Westwood to begin with," Mims said.

The mother and son told FOX13 the penalties do not fit the crime.

"It hurts because we just want to play basketball. We just want to do what we love," Minor said.

Minor told us he's been playing ball since he was four.

He expected talent scouts at his postseason games - putting his chances at getting a scholarship in jeopardy.

"One game could determine if I'll be a McDonald's worker or a star athlete," said Minor.

Mims said she'd like to see an independent investigation. She said no one has reached out to them about what they witnessed at the game.

Brown suggested a day of service for all teams involved to come together and to show they can be better.

Shelby County Schools released the following statement concerning the situation -

The District learned this afternoon of the TSSAA's decision to ban three SCS schools from postseason play; however, the District plans to appeal the unilateral sanctions. These situations have been treated very seriously, and we certainly regret and admonish the negative behavior of the few students involved. The District has and will continue to hold all students involved directly accountable. Additionally, our review of the incidents shows that adult spectators also escalated these situations. As we've stated throughout the week, we will continue to work internally and with all supporting law agencies to ensure we help prevent and properly address any such incidents in the future.

