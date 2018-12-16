  • Four MPD squad cars involved in a wreck overnight, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after five cars, including four MPD squad cars, were involved in a wreck overnight in Memphis.

    MPD told FOX13 the crash happened at 2:40 Sunday morning.

    The crash happened near I-240 and Airways.

    While working this crash, another car hit an MPD squad car, causing a chain reaction.

    Five cars were involved in the wreck total. Four of the cars involved were MPD squad cars.

    One driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    No officers were taken to the hospital.

