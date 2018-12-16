Four MPD squad cars involved in a wreck overnight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after five cars, including four MPD squad cars, were involved in a wreck overnight in Memphis.
MPD told FOX13 the crash happened at 2:40 Sunday morning.
The crash happened near I-240 and Airways.
While working this crash, another car hit an MPD squad car, causing a chain reaction.
Five cars were involved in the wreck total. Four of the cars involved were MPD squad cars.
One driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
No officers were taken to the hospital.
