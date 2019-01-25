Four people in custody after shots fired in front of high school

Memphis police have multiple people in custody after shots were fired into a school bus near Manassas High.
According to the Memphis Police Department, a driver with Durham School bus said four men inside a red Toyota Corolla fired a gun.
There were no students on the bus and no one was injured. The tag on the suspect's vehicle was checked and it came back stolen.
All four suspects have been placed in custody.
According to a police report obtained by FOX13 the car was taken during a carjacking on the 4200 block of Coventry Drive. The victim was a 76-year-old man.
