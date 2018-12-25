  • Four people injured, 2 in critical after vehicle overturns on Memphis highway

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people were injured after a vehicle overturned on a Memphis highway. 

    Police said the accident happened around 6 p.m. Monday on Highway 385 near Riverdale Road. 

    There were four people inside the car, according to MPD. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, while a man and woman were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

    Traffic was affected for more than two hours as crews cleared the area.

    The details surrounding the accident are still unclear. 

    Police did not specify whether or not another vehicle was involved. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories