Four people injured, 2 in critical after vehicle overturns on Memphis highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people were injured after a vehicle overturned on a Memphis highway.
Police said the accident happened around 6 p.m. Monday on Highway 385 near Riverdale Road.
There were four people inside the car, according to MPD.
Two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, while a man and woman were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Traffic was affected for more than two hours as crews cleared the area.
The details surrounding the accident are still unclear.
Police did not specify whether or not another vehicle was involved.
At 5:55 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a crash with an overturned vehicle at 385 and Riverdale.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 25, 2018
2 juveniles were xported to Lebhoneur non-critical and an adult male and female were xported to ROH in critical condition.
