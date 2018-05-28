Four people shot and killed inside home in Murfreesboro

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police said four people were shot inside a home in the Murfreesboro on Monday.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. Two men and two women were killed inside a bedroom in the home, but they are not all related.
Officers said a handgun was found near the bodies.
There is no additional information about the identities of the people killed or a motive behind the deadly shooting.
