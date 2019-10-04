0 Four Teens Indicted in Murderous Crime Spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four teenagers have been indicted on first-degree murder and multiple other felonies stemming from a 12-day crime spree last November.

The events also included carjackings, robberies, and more than a half dozen victims, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted, 19, Jason Poole, 18, Mardavis Thomas, 17, and Jaylon Causey, 17, on first-degree murder charges in a carjacking in the Nutbush area of northeast Memphis during which a woman was shot and killed.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Jacocks and Thomas also face felony counts that include aggravated robberies, two thefts of property (motor vehicles), and attempted aggravated robberies in the North Memphis and Frayser areas between Nov. 15 and Nov. 27.

Poole also was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery and an attempted aggravated robbery.

On Nov. 19, shortly after a man's pickup truck and wallet were stolen at gunpoint on Isabelle in North Memphis, a man and his wife were assaulted by the suspects when they stopped at an intersection at Truman Avenue and Ozan Street. Two of the assailants tried to open the doors of the couple's vehicle, then one began shooting. Belinda Humphreys, 49, who was in the front passenger seat, was struck and killed.

Earlier that evening, a man and woman were walking their dogs in the 1000 block of Vaughn in the Berclair area when a man with a shotgun approached and demanded their belongings. A vehicle with several males then pulled up and pointed guns at them. As the vehicle pulled away, one of the suspects fired a shotgun at the couple's dogs, according to the DA.

On Nov. 27, police spotted the pickup truck stolen eight days earlier on Isabelle traveling in the area of Range Line Road and James Road in Frayser. When officers stopped the vehicle Jacocks, Thomas and Causey fled on foot, but were captured after a short chase.

Pool was arrested the next day.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.