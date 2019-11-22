0 FOX13 and Kroger Donate Toys to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's that time of year again. It's time for the annual FOX13 Family Focus Toy Drive.

FOX13's Good Morning Memphis Anchors Valerie Calhoun and Lauren Coleman took to the toy aisles at the Kroger Marketplace in Hernando, Mississippi with a goal to find toys for children at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis.

"So, this year we have your Hot Wheels Cars, we have Barbie and everything that she has to offer with her clothing and car and houses, but we also have the traditional games," said Teresa Dickerson, Kroger Delta Division Corporate Affairs.

This is the third year of the drive and Kroger is supporting in a major way with a mission to donate at least one toy to each member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis.

"We wanted to provide more toys this year,' Dickerson said.

"We know that last year it was a great success, but there are always children in need. So, this year we want to do a little bit more and provide more toys."

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis serve over 4,500 youth ages six to 18 throughout the year.

Many of the children served, live in the most economically depressed areas within Shelby County.

With every donation, FOX13's Family Focus hopes to relieve the burden of parents who may have to choose between buying gifts or keeping the lights on.

"Memphis has its challenges and our children really need a great Holiday," Dickerson said.

"They need a great Christmas. They need to feel special and if we can do that if companies can come together and provide toys for those children for the holidays, I believe it shows how Memphian comes together for the purpose of serving others."

Serving others and feeding the human spirit is what Kroger said it's all about.

"As a Kroger employee and as a mother, I know the look my son has or at least when he opens his gifts for Christmas," Dickerson said.

"I see how it is for him to know that he got that special gift and it warms my heart, and we want to be able to do that and warm the hearts of those parents and those children for the holidays."

The toy drive will be held Thursday, December 5 at the corner of Poplar and Highland.

FOX13 will be collecting donations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Poplar Avenue side of the mall.



