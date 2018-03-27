FOX13 digs deeper into MPD's crash policy after officer causes crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is digging deeper into the car accident involving a Memphis Police officer that sent a mother and her three children to the hospital early Monday morning.
RELATED: Memphis police officer runs red light, crashes into car with children inside
According to the Memphis Police Department’s vehicle operation policy and procedure, this accident shouldn’t have happened.
Monday morning, a Memphis police officer ran a red light and t-boned a car with Latoya Phillips and her three children inside of the car.
Memphis Police told FOX13 the officer was responding to a prowler call in the Frayser area.
The policy states officers should get to a non-emergency scene as safely as possible observing all the traffic rules and regulations.
Former law enforcement officer Michael Collins said the officer clearly put lives in danger for a non-emergency situation.
"Looking at the policy in itself it is very similar to the policy I operated under during my 25 year career,” Collins said.
Collins said the officer broke laws he should be holding people accountable for.
"Tennessee Code Annotated 5581080 clearly specifies what you can do as a person operating a vehicle,” Collins said.
The officer responsible for the accident was given a traffic citation, but the accident has left Phillips without any transportation.
"That's the risk of operating a vehicle outside the policy the police department has outlined,” Collins said.
Memphis Police Department could not confirm if the officer was speeding.
