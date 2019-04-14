FOX13 hosts 'Fur-Ever Home Pet Adoption' event

It was a busy Saturday at the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County as cats and dogs waited to be adopted.
Raven Evans of Germantown didn’t let the rain stop her from finding a new furry friend.
“To get a house dog for my daughter, teach her house training,” Evans said. “Start early. Start with a pet.”
Nearly a dozen animal shelter and adoption agencies in the Mid-South took part in the FOX13 Family Focus Fur-Ever Home Pet Adoption.
Majority of the animals looking for a loving home were once abused or neglected.
“I feel a relief and I can see some being abused and where they’re coming from and I’m looking forward to adopting one and making them feel at home,” Evans said.
Jimmie Roper and his children couldn’t wait to add a new addition to their family.
“It’s something else,” Roper said.
“This is the first time I’ve been and have seen so many dogs in the condition they’re in. I wish I had the money. I’d get them all.”
Almost 100 animals are sheltered at the Humane Society, but Executive Director Ellen Zahariadis said there are many more animals in need of a home.
“This is really a great way for families to come together, it’s a great way for people to be active with their animals,” Zahariadis said.
The FOX13 Family Focus Fur-Ever Pet Adoption was 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
