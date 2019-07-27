0 FOX13 hunts down the best deals this tax-free weekend

TENNESSEE - It’s Tax-free weekend in Tennessee, and that means brick and mortar stores have a chance to bring in buyers that may typically shop online

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children are expected to spend an average of $696.70 on back-to-school this year. In total, Americans are expected to spend nearly $81 billion.

In an effort to keep that money local, many states, including Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas are having tax-free weekends.

“We’re doing a little back-to-school shopping. Maybe a little shopping for mom,” said Linette Balducci Saturday.

Everyone is getting in on the action with doorbuster sales, rock-bottom pricing, and price match guarantees. In fact, Balducci and her daughter, Jamya Moore were the only people we met Saturday actually shopping for school supplies.

The deals, Balducci said, are what get her to open her wallet. Welcome news for brick and mortar stores taking a beating from online retailers.

“We’ve been up since 7 a.m. getting ready,” she told us. “Big day. We’re going everywhere.”

Mitchell Redd was one of the first shoppers at Best Buy Saturday. He’d staked out his purchase ahead of time.

“Trying to get a laptop I can use for some personal use, as well as my son for school,” he explained.

When it comes to laptops, we found Best Buy had the best deals. If you’re hunting for an Apple Macbook Pro, they’re listed at $1,099. Microsoft Surface Laptops run at $799.00.

Remember, laptops are only tax-free up-to $1,500.

For the most part, Walmart and Target will be your cheapest bet for most of your back-to-school shopping.

That and Office Depot, which is offering an additional 15% coupon for signing up for emails. And a 20% coupon available online if you choose in-store pickup.

It’s important to ask about price-matching. If a store has what you're looking for, but another has a better price, ask them if they’ll match it.

For the rules regarding what is and isn’t tax-free, visit the Tennessee Department of Revenue here.

