0 FOX13 Investigates after 11 Family Dollar stores are cited to Environmental Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Hickory Hill Family Dollar store closed its doors until further notice - but it’s not the first time the health department has intervened with Family Dollar.

In fact, FOX13 Investigates learned the Shelby County Health Department has cited 11 Family Dollar stores to Environmental Court.

>>RELATED: Memphis Family Dollar store closed down due to rodents, roaches

The spokesperson for the City of Memphis, Arlenia Cole, said Memphis has been in communication with Dollar Tree Corporation representatives.

“As we have been able to effectively and reasonably communicate directly with the Family Dollar Corporate leadership, the City of Memphis will continue to monitor Family Dollar stores to ensure they are taking appropriate corrective actions to improve the manner in which their properties are being maintained,” Cole said.

Cole added that halting store construction in Memphis has not been discussed.

She said as Family Dollar stores are private property, the City of Memphis will not collect any garbage or materials from a closed store unless Environmental Court gives an order authorizing the City to do so.

So, what’s next for closed Family Dollar stores in Memphis?

“As the City of Memphis continues to work with Family Dollar Corporation representatives and as multiple stores have been cited to Environmental Court such decisions and actions will be based on the performance and compliance of Family Dollar,” Cole said. “The City of Memphis will also continue to work closely with the Shelby County Health Department in this matter. I would defer other comments to Family Dollar in terms of how they will be responding to store closures.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are owned by the same company. There are 28 Dollar Tree stores in Memphis and 66 Family Dollar stores.

FOX13 Investigates filed an open records request to learn the number of violations both Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have collectively had in Memphis over the last three years.

We also reached out to Family Dollar’s public relations executive for a statement on Family Dollar’s repeat issues with the Shelby County Health Department.

When we hear back, we’ll update this story.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.