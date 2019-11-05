FOX13 Investigates: Are plant-based burgers healthier?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What are you making for dinner tonight?
Many people will try out those new plant based burgers and patties, believing they are a healthy option to real beef.
FOX13 investigative reporter Greg Coy wanted to find out if that is true.
Are those plant based products healthier than the cow?
We asked a doctor and nutritionist to compare calories, fat, and sodium of plant based products to lean burger.
We will tell you tonight on FOX 13 News at 9 p.m., if you are any better off eating plant versus a beef burger.
