FOX13 Investigates background of driver involved in deadly Arkansas bus crash

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. - The bus driver involved in the deadly crash that killed one child and injured at least 45 others from Memphis was identified Tuesday.
And FOX13’s Greg Coy dug into the background of Eula Jarrett, 66, to find out more about her driving record.
The accident Monday morning killed Kameron Johnson, 9, an Orange Mound youth football player and sent dozens to the hospital on their way back from a football tournament in Dallas.
FOX13 obtained Jarrett’s driving record with the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles.
It explains when Jarrett got her licenses to drive a bus – and a prior accident she was involved in in 2017.
According to police, Jarrett lost control of the bus on I-30, causing it to roll over multiple times.
FOX13 discovered Jarrett received a commercial license to drive a bus four years ago in June 2014, and it is set to expire in March 2026.
The state documents indicate that Jarrett is required to wear glasses or corrective lenses while driving.
According to the DMV, Jarrett had been involved in a crash in August of 2017 in Fayette County, where she lives.
Also, Jarrett had a driver’s license in Illinois. The DMV report mentions “offense activity” but never provides an explanation.
Jarrett was among those injured in the deadly crash. We are working to find out how she is doing.
