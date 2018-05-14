FOX13 Investigates: Best ways to stay cool in the Memphis heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's hot and it's only going to get hotter. If you go outside, be prepared before you become a victim of mother nature’s wrath.
Monday morning into the afternoon, conditions in the Memphis metro could be described as incredibly hot and humid.
Vaughn Ogrydziak was taking his dog Zander for a quick walk Downtown Monday afternoon. He told FOX13, “This is bad.”
Trending stories:
- 1 dead, others injured in DeSoto County accident
- A dying breed: Greyhound racing’s multi-million dollar secret
- Memphis mom couldn’t explain son’s horrific injuries, charged with murder
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
With both air and heat value temps near 100 while it's still spring, summer has now sprung.
Before you go out, there are several things you need to know.
One of the best things you can do for your body is drink water and plenty of it.
Ogrydziak said, “Stay hydrated, pack a water bottle put it in your car put a couple extra in the back.”
Also, don't forget short sleeves and shorts aren’t always the best clothing to wear.
Many experts said long sleeves help protect the skin while also keeping moisture, which cools the body.
Ogrydziak said, “Take breaks,” and take them often.
In addition, when you can find shade, don't forget to take advantage of it.
And finally, use sun screen and don't forget about your pets.
“Stay safe,” Ogrydziak said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}