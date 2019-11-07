0 FOX13 Investigates: City of Memphis pushing to make paving deadline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis promised to pave 350 miles this season, but paving season is almost over and there are still more than 100 miles to go.

Based on the city's online tracker, crews have paved more than 235 miles since April.

A city spokesperson said there are still resurfacing projects underway, and they're confident they will hit their goal.

The city also touted it's $19 million budget for paving.

But some Memphians aren't buying it.

"I pay my taxes every year, two of the Shelby county and Memphis city, but I'm not getting my fair share," said Joyce Adams, longtime Whitehaven resident.

In Whitehaven, the busy intersection at Airways and East Holmes Road is filled with bumpy road and potholes.

Based on the city's tracker, Airways Road is on the list for this year. But if it isn't paved before the end of the season, Adams said she's going to have to find a different route.

"It's going to be unbearable. You'll have to find an alternate route to get where you're going to," said Adams.

Public Works said the paving schedule may change depending on the weather because crews can't pave on rain days.

If you don't see your street being paved, you can contact 311 and the city will determine if the street needs to be added to the paving list.

