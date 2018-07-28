FOX13 investigates conflicting views on reducing crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to a graph, Mayor Jim Strickland says the more officers Memphis has, the lower violent crime rate.
Mayor Strickland say when he took office, one of his top properties was to rebuild the Memphis Police Department. He plans to rebuild the department by recruiting and hiring more officers.
As a result, the largest recruitment class in the past seven years graduated in August. Another class will graduate in two weeks.
However, Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams told FOX13 that quick process might open the door for officers to hit the streets with not enough training.
Williams said, “If you’re not weeded out in the academy, it’s going to cause big problems on the street…
You don’t want to find out in the middle of a gun battle or gun fight that these induvial are not up to standard.”
