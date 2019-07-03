0 FOX13 Investigates confusion surrounding new cellphone driving law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in Memphis and throughout the state of Tennessee knew the Hands-Free Tennessee law was going into effect July 1, 2019 – it was not a surprise. So why is there so much confusion surrounding a seemingly simple law?

FOX13 investigative reporter Leah Jordan asked Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for answers.

“Mayor, we’ve known the Hands-Free Tennessee Law was going to become a law on July 1st for quite some time now. How is it possible that we don’t have an ordinance in the city of Memphis?” Leah asked.

“When you asked that question three months ago, what did the council tell you?” Mayor Strickland asked.

“I wasn’t there,” Leah said.

“Oh, well, I don’t know the answer to that. The council is responsible for passing ordinances and the Tennessee Highway Patrol can enforce the law. And we’ve asked for more highway patrol officers in the city,” Mayor Strickland said.

“I know I’ve abided by the law. I used to drive with one hand on the cell phone and one on the wheel. Now I’m using something in the ear to do that. I advise everyone to follow the law,” he said.

The Mayor said some cities must adopt a state law into ordinance before a ticket can be issued by local police.

Mayor Strickland said Nashville has an ordinance that says any state law passed automatically becomes a city ordinance, and that he wants something like that for Memphis.

“I think our city council should the same thing, so they don’t have to pass an ordinance for every single state law. Just blanketly do it,” Mayor Strickland said.

Councilman Kemp Conrad said Wednesday that the ordinance will “likely” be introduced at the next city council meeting.

All kinds of new state laws went into effect Monday. The one that’s been arguably creating the most buzz? Holding a cell phone in the car is now illegal in Tennessee – but there’s confusion as to whether Memphis Police can enforce that state law.

The state of Tennessee allows Memphis to be a “Home Rule City” in its city charter.

In layman’s terms, that allows the City of Memphis to maintain some local control that other cities in Tennessee don’t have. It means not all state laws can be enforced by local police – at least not right off the bat.

“Memphis Police Department is taking the position that they do not have the authority from city council to enforce this rule. Other cities may have a blanket rule that allows them to immediately enforce all state traffic laws,” explained Caren Nichol, an attorney with the Evans Petree Law firm.

Nichol showed FOX13 Investigative Reporter Leah Jordan this section of the Memphis code:

“Sec. 11-4-5. - Duty of police to enforce traffic laws. It shall be the duty of the officers of the police division of the city or such persons as are assigned by the director of police to enforce all street traffic laws of this city and all the state motor vehicle laws applicable to street traffic in the city. (Code 1967, § 23-5; Code 1985, § 21-5)”

“That ordinance would appear to give us that authority but for some reason both the city and police department do not believe they have that until city council passes an ordinance,” Nichol said.

Whether or not it’s enforceable now, Nichol said it’s in folks best health and legal interests to go ahead and follow the state laws immediately. That includes another law that went into effect Monday: people can now get DUI’s for drinking and riding electric scooters.

Nichol said it’s very possible that the state law may not be enforceable yet within city limits – but that police can press other charges in the meantime, so it’s best to comply with the state law now.

“If there’s any confusion you are going to be stopped, you can be charged with not only that particular violation, but being disorderly, public drunkenness,” Nichol said. “There are other laws you can violate if you’re driving a scooter and you’re intoxicated. So it’s best to just stay off scooters if you’ve had any alcohol.”

That was her advice for all of the new state laws.

“I think with the confusion, the most prudent course of action would be to go ahead and comply immediately.”

