FOX13 Investigates: County commissioners looking into ‘converted' appointee positions

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Commissioners are investigating after several positions in some Shelby County offices were converted from “appointee” positions to “civil servants.”
The change means some once-appointed employees would be staying for a new regime.
“This would be problematic for the new office holders because they want their own team. Their own Chief of Staffs and their own financial officers,” said County Commissioner Van Turner.
Fresh off political victories, Turner said some could be in for a rude awakening.
“In the best of worlds, we want these offices to choose their own teams. The fact they may not be able to presents some issue moving forward,” Turner said.
The civil servants would stay on beyond the current administration.
“If you switch from an appointed position to a civil servant and come under civil service, that means you only can be terminated with cause and reason,” said Turner.
It’s unclear how many positions were converted.
“We don’t want these folks being nailed in the press because folks in their offices have undermined them,” Turner said.
Tuner also told FOX13 they are looking into ways to legally make changes to the ordinance that allowed the change.
