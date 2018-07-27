FOX13 investigates deadly hit and runs in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police continue to investigate a deadly hit and run near Downtown Memphis.
Clifton Pryor, 59, was hit and killed Thursday night. Witnesses told FOX13 the car that hit driving more than 60 miles per hour when the accident happened.
However, FOX13 found out hit and run deaths are actually on the decline in Memphis.
Local Ike Williams said, “What do you see when people are crossing the street? Trouble that's what I see trouble.”
According the Memphis Police Department, in 2015 there were 471 pedestrian crashes; 30 were fatal and 5 of those 30 were hit and run's.
In 2016 there were 33 fatal pedestrian crashes, 11 of them were hit and runs.
For 2017 the numbers increased again. There were 37 fatal pedestrian crashes with 19 of those being hit and runs.
Williams said, “They need to stay out of those street cars are going too fast and everything.”
