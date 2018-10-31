FOX13 Investigates: Drastic rise in carjackings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A far-reaching problem in Memphis is getting worse.
Police said carjackings are up 86 percent in the city since this time in 2017.
Between May and July of 2018, 118 people were victims of carjackers.
On Tuesday, MPD asked for the public’s help to solve Memphis’ latest carjacking case.
