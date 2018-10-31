  • FOX13 Investigates: Drastic rise in carjackings across Memphis

    By: Siobhan Riley

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A far-reaching problem in Memphis is getting worse. 

    Police said carjackings are up 86 percent in the city since this time in 2017. 

    Between May and July of 2018, 118 people were victims of carjackers. 

    On Tuesday, MPD asked for the public’s help to solve Memphis’ latest carjacking case. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories